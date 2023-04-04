House sells in Santa Rosa for $625,000

A spacious house located at 3000 Amber Lane in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,847-square-foot property, built in 1974, was sold on March 9, 2023, for $625,000, or $220 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 7.6-acre lot, which also has a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.