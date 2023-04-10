House sells in Santa Rosa for $675,000

A 1,148-square-foot house built in 1979 has changed hands. The property located at 2391 Valley West Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 21, 2023. The $675,000 purchase price works out to $588 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Julio Lane in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,148-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $553.

In December 2022, a 1,554-square-foot home on Lemur Street in Santa Rosa sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $399.

A 1,360-square-foot home at 2457 San Pedro Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $652,000, a price per square foot of $479.

