House sells in Santa Rosa for $708,000

A house located at 427 Alderbrook Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,617-square-foot property, built in 1945, was sold on April 24, 2023. The $708,000 purchase price works out to $438 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,900-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $308.

In December 2022, a 1,077-square-foot home on Will Scarlet Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $652,500, a price per square foot of $606.

A 1,402-square-foot home at 170 Alderbrook Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $715,000, a price per square foot of $510.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.