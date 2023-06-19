House sells in Santa Rosa for $710,000

A 1,630-square-foot house built in 1930 has changed hands. The property located at 601 McConnell Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on May 31, 2023. The $710,000 purchase price works out to $436 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,772-square-foot home was sold for $699,000, a price per square foot of $394. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,858-square-foot home at 683 Carr Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $735,000, a price per square foot of $396. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,199-square-foot home on Orchard Street in Santa Rosa sold for $643,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.