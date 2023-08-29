House sells in Santa Rosa for $750,000

A 1,142-square-foot house built in 1951 has changed hands. The property located at 4328 Chico Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 9, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $657 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a detached garage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On South Wright Road in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,656-square-foot home was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $308. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,836-square-foot home on Golden Gate Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $842,000, a price per square foot of $297. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.