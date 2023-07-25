House sells in Santa Rosa for $770,000

A house located at 432 Scenic Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,965-square-foot property, built in 1949, was sold on July 3, 2023. The $770,000 purchase price works out to $392 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. Situated on a spacious 0.4-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A home at 419 Scenic Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $280,000.

In February 2023, a 7,705-square-foot home on Millbrae Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $62. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Millbrae Avenue in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 4,672-square-foot home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $118.

