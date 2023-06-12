House sells in Santa Rosa for $782,500

The spacious property located at 812 Brigham Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on May 23, 2023 for $782,500, or $381 per square foot. The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 2,052 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Corlano Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,075-square-foot home was sold for $663,000, a price per square foot of $617.

In December 2022, a 903-square-foot home on Brookwood Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $631.

A 1,075-square-foot home at 1116 Vallejo Street in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $475,000, a price per square foot of $442.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.