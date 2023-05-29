House sells in Santa Rosa for $799,000

A house located at 374 Wren Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,746-square-foot property, built in 1984, was sold on May 9, 2023, for $799,000, or $458 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,360-square-foot home at 2457 San Pedro Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $652,000, a price per square foot of $479.

On Santa Clara Place in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,680-square-foot home was sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $393.

In December 2022, a 1,554-square-foot home on Lemur Street in Santa Rosa sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $399.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.