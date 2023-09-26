House sells in Santa Rosa for $805,000

2330 Parkwood Court (Google Street View)

A house located at 2330 Parkwood Court in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,536-square-foot property, built in 1967, was sold on Sept. 1, 2023. The $805,000 purchase price works out to $524 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property's backyard showcases a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In August 2023, a 3,372-square-foot home on McKeon Way in Santa Rosa sold for $1,525,000, a price per square foot of $452. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 3,418-square-foot home was sold for $1,720,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 2,480-square-foot home at 2476 Plum Meadow Court in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $980,000, a price per square foot of $395. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.