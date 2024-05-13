House sells in Santa Rosa for $812,000

5518 Rainbow Circle (Google Street View)

A house located at 5518 Rainbow Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,541-square-foot property, built in 1997, was sold on April 25, 2024, for $812,000, or $527 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Reynaud Court in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,980-square-foot home was sold for $835,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,541-square-foot home at 5671 Raters Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $487. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2024, a 1,541-square-foot home on Rainbow Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $493. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

