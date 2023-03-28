House sells in Santa Rosa for $829,000

A 2,212-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 452 Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on March 3, 2023, for $829,000, or $375 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three baths. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Gold Lake Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,400-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $418.

In December 2022, a 1,620-square-foot home on Beech Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $710,500, a price per square foot of $439.

A 2,173-square-foot home at 5029 Dupont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $870,000, a price per square foot of $400.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.