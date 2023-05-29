House sells in Santa Rosa for $840,000

The spacious historic property located at 3219 Juniper Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on May 12, 2023. The $840,000 purchase price works out to $297 per square foot. The house, built in 1915, has an interior space of 2,832 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.