2-bedroom house in Santa Rosa sells for $880,000

A spacious house located at 3485 Ridgeview Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,502-square-foot property, built in 1975, was sold on March 17, 2023. The $880,000 purchase price works out to $352 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Hillside Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,764-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $476.

In January 2023, a 2,404-square-foot home on Northwood Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,399,000, a price per square foot of $582.

A 2,045-square-foot home at 1515 Mayten Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $741,000, a price per square foot of $362.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.