House sells in Santa Rosa for $900,000

A spacious house located at 478 Piezzi Lane in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,300-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on July 31, 2023, for $900,000, or $391 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes a two-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In March 2023, a 2,192-square-foot home on Oak Tree Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,600,000, a price per square foot of $730. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,922-square-foot home at 777 Piezzi Road in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $935,000, a price per square foot of $486. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

