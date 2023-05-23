House sells in Santa Rosa for $905,000

The property located at 2182 Siesta Lane in Santa Rosa was sold on May 5, 2023. The $905,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 1,872 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,260-square-foot home on Diamond Court in Santa Rosa sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $639.

On Dowling Court in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,563-square-foot home was sold for $1,175,000, a price per square foot of $458.

A 3,529-square-foot home at 1834 Happy Valley Road in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $1,750,000, a price per square foot of $496.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.