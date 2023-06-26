House sells in Santa Rosa for $910,000

The spacious property located at 2885 Hidden Acres Road in Santa Rosa was sold on June 9, 2023 for $910,000, or $453 per square foot. The house, built in 1961, has an interior space of 2,010 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Hidden Oaks Road in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,552-square-foot home was sold for $1,025,000, a price per square foot of $660. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,582-square-foot home on Hidden Oaks Road in Santa Rosa sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $616. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.