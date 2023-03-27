4-bedroom home sells in Santa Rosa for $960,000

The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces.|
March 27, 2023, 1:05PM
A 2,523-square-foot house built in 1983 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 4764 Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Feb. 27, 2023, for $960,000, or $380 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

