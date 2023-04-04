House sells in Santa Rosa for $980,000

A 2,145-square-foot house built in 1987 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 340 Countryside Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 13, 2023. The $980,000 purchase price works out to $457 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 0.3-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,120-square-foot home at 461 Tracy Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $589,000, a price per square foot of $526.

In February 2023, a 3,632-square-foot home on Martingale Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,220,000, a price per square foot of $336.

On Countryside Circle in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,310-square-foot home was sold for $940,000, a price per square foot of $407.

