House sells in Santa Rosa for $989,000

4457 Drury Lane (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 4457 Drury Lane in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,006-square-foot property, built in 1961, was sold on Aug. 22, 2023, for $989,000, or $493 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

