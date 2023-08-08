House sells in Sea Ranch for $1.1 million

A 1,265-square-foot house built in 1984 has changed hands. The property located at 322 Chinquapin Lane in Sea Ranch was sold on July 20, 2023. The $1,100,000 purchase price works out to $870 per square foot. The layout of this three-story house consists of one bedroom and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 0.5-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In June 2023, a 2,205-square-foot home on Compass Close in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,790,000, a price per square foot of $812. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Ramsgate Road in The Sea Ranch in March 2023 a 1,527-square-foot home was sold for $1,260,000, a price per square foot of $825. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,161-square-foot home at 35193 Windsong Lane in The Sea Ranch sold in May 2023 for $840,000, a price per square foot of $724. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.