House sells in Sebastopol for $1.2 million

The property located at 1022 Martin Lane in Sebastopol was sold on May 19, 2023 for $1,150,000, or $879 per square foot. The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,308 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.