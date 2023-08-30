House sells in Sebastopol for $1.2 million

A 1,454-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands. The property located at 3600 Bloomfield Road in Sebastopol was sold on Aug. 11, 2023, for $1,245,000, or $856 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached three-car garage.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.