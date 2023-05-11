House sells in Sebastopol for $1.2 million

A 1,320-square-foot house built in 1959 has changed hands. The property located at 1259 Enos Avenue in Sebastopol was sold on April 18, 2023. The $1,210,000 purchase price works out to $917 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, and a garage. It sits on a 2.3-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.