House sells in Sebastopol for $1.3 million

The spacious property located at 11165 Cherry Ridge Road in Sebastopol was sold on Aug. 18, 2023. The $1,250,000 purchase price works out to $582 per square foot.

The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 2,147 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In April 2023, a 2,923-square-foot home on Occidental Road in Sebastopol sold for $1,505,000, a price per square foot of $515. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 636-square-foot home at 1310 Furlong Road in Sebastopol sold in March 2023 for $617,500, a price per square foot of $971. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Sandretto Drive in Sebastopol in June 2023 a 1,912-square-foot home was sold for $1,900,000, a price per square foot of $994. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.