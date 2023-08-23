House sells in Sebastopol for $1.3 million

A 2,228-square-foot house built in 1963 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3215 Bloomfield Road in Sebastopol was sold on July 31, 2023. The $1,320,000 purchase price works out to $592 per square foot. This single-story home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes a two-car garage.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.