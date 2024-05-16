House sells in Sebastopol for $1.5 million

The spacious property located at 5679 Henning Road in Sebastopol was sold on April 25, 2024.

The $1,485,000 purchase price works out to $477 per square foot.

The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 3,112 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a detached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property occupies a lot of 4.0-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Henning Road in Sebastopol in September 2023 a 1,696-square-foot home was sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $649. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,340-square-foot home at 4520 Blank Road in Sebastopol sold in March 2024 for $805,000, a price per square foot of $344. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,980-square-foot home on Blank Road in Sebastopol sold for $2,100,000, a price per square foot of $705. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.