Historic house sells in Sebastopol for $1.5 million

A spacious historic house located at 425 Bohemian Highway in Sebastopol has a new owner. The 2,184-square-foot property, built in 1900, was sold on June 16, 2023, for $1,500,000, or $687 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additionally, the home features a detached garage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 0.3-acre.

