Historic house sells in Sebastopol for $1.5 million

The 2,184-square-foot property was built in 1900.|
REAL ESTATE NEWSWIRE
July 5, 2023, 4:58PM
A spacious historic house located at 425 Bohemian Highway in Sebastopol has a new owner. The 2,184-square-foot property, built in 1900, was sold on June 16, 2023, for $1,500,000, or $687 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additionally, the home features a detached garage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 0.3-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

