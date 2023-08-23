House sells in Sebastopol for $1.6 million

The historic property located at 875 Watertrough Road in Sebastopol was sold on Aug. 4, 2023. The $1,550,000 purchase price works out to $1,047 per square foot. The house, built in 1925, has an interior space of 1,480 square feet. This single-story home has three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.