House sells in Sebastopol for $1.7 million

A 2,773-square-foot house built in 1975 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 10830 Jack Tar Drive in Sebastopol was sold on May 5, 2023. The $1,650,000 purchase price works out to $595 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a carport, and one parking space. It sits on a 1.6-acre lot, which also has a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.