House sells in Sebastopol for $1 million

The property located at 10988 Peaks Pike Road in Sebastopol was sold on July 20, 2023 for $1,000,000, or $791 per square foot. The house, built in 1965, has an interior space of 1,264 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a two-car garage. The property occupies a sizable 0.8-acre lot.

