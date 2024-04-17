House sells in Sebastopol for $2.1 million

A spacious house located at 496 Gold Ridge Road in Sebastopol has new owners.

The 2,064-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on March 25, 2024.

The $2,075,000 purchase price works out to $1,005 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. On the exterior, the home features wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached four-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. Spanning 0.9-acre, the property's lot showcases a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.