House sells in Sebastopol for $2.2 million

A spacious house located at 13333 Frati Lane in Sebastopol has a new owner. The 2,780-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on June 5, 2023, for $2,200,000, or $791 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.

