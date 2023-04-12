House sells in Sebastopol for $2.6 million

A 7,056-square-foot house built in 1925 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located at 4864 Blank Road in Sebastopol was sold on March 21, 2023, for $2,550,000, or $361 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a carport, and five parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4.5-acre lot.

