House sells in Sebastopol for $2.6 million

April 12, 2023, 8:24AM

A 7,056-square-foot house built in 1925 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located at 4864 Blank Road in Sebastopol was sold on March 21, 2023, for $2,550,000, or $361 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a carport, and five parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4.5-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

