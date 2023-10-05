House sells in Sebastopol for $2.7 million

The spacious property located at 1777 Bollinger Lane in Sebastopol was sold on Sept. 19, 2023. The $2,713,000 purchase price works out to $1,091 per square foot.

The house, built in 1997, has an interior space of 2,486 square feet.

The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.