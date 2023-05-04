House sells in Sebastopol for $2.7 million

The spacious property located at 708 Bloomfield Road in Sebastopol was sold on April 12, 2023. The $2,650,000 purchase price works out to $601 per square foot. The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 4,411 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, four baths, an attached garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.