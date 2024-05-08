House sells in Sebastopol for $550,000

A 602-square-foot house built in 1912 has changed hands.

The historic property located at 147 Florence Avenue in Sebastopol was sold on April 16, 2024, for $550,000, or $914 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story home consists of one bedroom and one bath. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1,742 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Wilton Avenue in Sebastopol in February 2023 a 2,292-square-foot home was sold for $1,160,000, a price per square foot of $506. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,460-square-foot home on Bodega Avenue in Sebastopol sold for $845,000, a price per square foot of $579. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 572-square-foot home at 7611 Washington Avenue in Sebastopol sold in June 2023 for $620,000, a price per square foot of $1,084. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

