House sells in Sebastopol for $625,000

A house located at 5370 Hutchinson Road in Sebastopol has a new owner. The 1,340-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on July 7, 2023, for $625,000, or $466 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the home features a single carport. The property encompasses a generous 1.5-acre of land.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Lupine Lane in Sebastopol in April 2023 a 1,824-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,804-square-foot home on Timberlake Road in Sebastopol sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $416. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

