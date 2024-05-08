House sells in Sebastopol for $850,000

A house located at 11957 Bodega Highway in Sebastopol has a new owner.

The 1,736-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on April 17, 2024.

The $850,000 purchase price works out to $490 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a detached two-car garage. The property sits on a 3.4-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 3,024-square-foot home at 12163 Ramsey Road in Sebastopol sold in August 2023 for $1,395,000, a price per square foot of $461. The home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a home on Wagnon Road in Sebastopol sold for $1,299,000.

On Barnett Valley Road in Sebastopol in February 2024 a 3,954-square-foot home was sold for $2,000,000, a price per square foot of $506. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.