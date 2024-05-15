House sells in Sebastopol for $950,000

A spacious house located at 4042 Bones Road in Sebastopol has new owners.

The 2,118-square-foot property, built in 1974, was sold on April 26, 2024.

The $950,000 purchase price works out to $449 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and one bath. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. The property is equipped with central heating. The property's lot measures 11.0-acre square feet in area.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In May 2023, a 3,697-square-foot home on Bones Road in Sebastopol sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $325. The home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Peaks Pike Road in Sebastopol in July 2023 a 1,264-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $791. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

