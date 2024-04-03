How much did it cost to buy a home in Cloverdale in the past 4 weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Cloverdale in the past four weeks was $365, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $118 less than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Bodega Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $901.

Outside of Cloverdale, the best deal can be found in Graton, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $366.

In the past four weeks, a 1,533-square-foot home on Healdsburg Avenue in Cloverdale sold for $560,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Mar. 25.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.