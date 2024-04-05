How much did it cost to buy a home in Healdsburg in the past 6 weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Healdsburg in the past six weeks was $723. That’s $240 more than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Bodega Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past six weeks was $901.

The best deal can be found in Cloverdale, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $365.

In the past six weeks, a 1,216-square-foot home on Florence Lane in Healdsburg sold for $880,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Mar. 25.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.