How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Petaluma last week?
A house in Petaluma that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.
In total, 19 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $898,564, $505 per square foot.
The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Aug. 13 even if the property may have been sold earlier.
10. $823,000-single-family residence at 18 Webster Street
The property at 18 Webster Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $823,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,534 square feet. The price per square foot is $537.
9. $828,500-single-family home at 804 Saint Francis Drive
The property at 804 Saint Francis Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $828,500. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,400 square feet. The price per square foot is $592.
8. $858,000-detached house at 1317 Glenwood Drive
The 1,924 square-foot single-family residence at 1317 Glenwood Drive in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $858,000, $446 per square foot. The house was built in 1967.
7. $1 million-single-family house at 407 Barons Way
The 3,418 square-foot single-family residence at 407 Barons Way in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,035,000, $303 per square foot. The house was built in 1997.
6. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 913 West Street
The sale of the single family residence at 913 West Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,060,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,796 square feet. The price per square foot was $590.
5. $1.1 million-single-family home at 1102 D Street
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1102 D Street in Petaluma. The price was $1,075,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1935 and the living area totals 1,186 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $906.
4. $1.1 million-detached house at 1 Canyon Court
The sale of the detached house at 1 Canyon Court in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,100,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,773 square feet. The price per square foot was $620.
3. $1.2 million-single-family house at 622 North Fair Street
The 1,778 square-foot detached house at 622 North Fair Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,150,000, $647 per square foot. The house was built in 1939.
2. $1.2 million-detached house at 1220 B Street
The sale of the single-family residence at 1220 B Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,152,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,041 square feet. The price per square foot was $564.
1. $1.3 million-single-family home at 214 Jacquelyn Lane
The 3,141 square-foot detached house at 214 Jacquelyn Lane in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $1,310,000, $417 per square foot. The house was built in 2010.
This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: