How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Petaluma last week?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, 19 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $898,564, $505 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Aug. 13 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

18 Webster Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

10. $823,000-single-family residence at 18 Webster Street

The property at 18 Webster Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $823,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,534 square feet. The price per square foot is $537.

804 Saint Francis Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $828,500-single-family home at 804 Saint Francis Drive

The property at 804 Saint Francis Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $828,500. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,400 square feet. The price per square foot is $592.

1317 Glenwood Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $858,000-detached house at 1317 Glenwood Drive

The 1,924 square-foot single-family residence at 1317 Glenwood Drive in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $858,000, $446 per square foot. The house was built in 1967.

407 Barons Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $1 million-single-family house at 407 Barons Way

The 3,418 square-foot single-family residence at 407 Barons Way in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,035,000, $303 per square foot. The house was built in 1997.

913 West Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $1.1 million-single-family residence at 913 West Street

The sale of the single family residence at 913 West Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,060,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,796 square feet. The price per square foot was $590.

1102 D Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million-single-family home at 1102 D Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1102 D Street in Petaluma. The price was $1,075,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1935 and the living area totals 1,186 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $906.

1 Canyon Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.1 million-detached house at 1 Canyon Court

The sale of the detached house at 1 Canyon Court in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,100,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,773 square feet. The price per square foot was $620.

622 North Fair Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.2 million-single-family house at 622 North Fair Street

The 1,778 square-foot detached house at 622 North Fair Street in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $1,150,000, $647 per square foot. The house was built in 1939.

1220 B Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million-detached house at 1220 B Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1220 B Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,152,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,041 square feet. The price per square foot was $564.

214 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.3 million-single-family home at 214 Jacquelyn Lane

The 3,141 square-foot detached house at 214 Jacquelyn Lane in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $1,310,000, $417 per square foot. The house was built in 2010.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.