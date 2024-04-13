How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Petaluma last week?

A house that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, 15 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $974,167. The average price per square foot was $559.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 31 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1189 San Rafael Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

10. $882K, single-family home at 1189 San Rafael Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 1189 San Rafael Drive in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $881,500, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,748 square feet. The price per square foot was $504.

1134 Wieling Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $885K, single-family house at 1134 Wieling Way

The property at 1134 Wieling Way in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $885,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,188 square feet. The price per square foot is $404.

9 Kiwi Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $925K, single-family residence at 9 Kiwi Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 9 Kiwi Court in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $925,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 1,674 square feet. The price per square foot was $553.

1706 Gateside Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $939K, single-family house at 1706 Gateside Drive

The property at 1706 Gateside Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $939,000. The house was built in 2012 and has a living area of 2,057 square feet. The price per square foot is $456.

940 Sunnyslope Road, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $985K, single-family home at 940 Sunnyslope Road

The 1,728 square-foot single-family residence at 940 Sunnyslope Road in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $985,000, $570 per square foot. The house was built in 1977.

414 Melvin Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 414 Melvin Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 414 Melvin Street in Petaluma. The price was $1,060,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1947 and the living area totals 2,006 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $528.

276 Cambridge Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.2 million, single-family residence at 276 Cambridge Lane

The 1,771 square-foot detached house at 276 Cambridge Lane in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,205,000, $680 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

21 Pelican Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.2 million, single-family house at 21 Pelican Court

The property at 21 Pelican Court in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $1,220,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,864 square feet. The price per square foot is $655.

1901 Catenacci Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million, single-family home at 1901 Catenacci Court

The sale of the single family residence at 1901 Catenacci Court in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $1,225,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,648 square feet. The price per square foot was $463.

1821 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $2 million, single-family home at 1821 Sleepy Hollow Lane

The 3,244 square-foot single-family residence at 1821 Sleepy Hollow Lane in Petaluma has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,950,000, $601 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.