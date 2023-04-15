How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Petaluma last week?

A house in Petaluma that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Petaluma in the past week.

In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $747,000, $472 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 2 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

31 Cherry Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

10. $680,000-single-family house at 31 Cherry Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 31 Cherry Street in Petaluma. The price was $680,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1945 and the living area totals 1,012 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $672.

340 Wilson Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

9. $698,000-single-family residence at 340 Wilson Street

The property at 340 Wilson Street in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $698,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,237 square feet. The price per square foot is $564.

701 Regina Court, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

8. $735,000-single-family home at 701 Regina Court

The 1,740 square-foot single-family home at 701 Regina Court in Petaluma has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $735,000, $422 per square foot. The house was built in 1964.

912 Wood Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

7. $785,000-detached house at 912 Wood Lane

The sale of the single family residence at 912 Wood Lane in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $785,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,464 square feet. The price per square foot was $536.

727 Louise Drive, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

6. $795,000-single-family residence at 727 Louise Drive

The 2,148 square-foot single-family house at 727 Louise Drive in Petaluma has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $795,000, $370 per square foot. The house was built in 1971.

619 Liberty Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

5. $795,000-single-family home at 619 Liberty Street

The sale of the detached house at 619 Liberty Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $795,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1915 and has a living area of 1,383 square feet. The price per square foot was $575.

1525 Trellis Lane, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

4. $811,000-detached house at 1525 Trellis Lane

The property at 1525 Trellis Lane in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $811,000. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,281 square feet. The price per square foot is $633.

1017 B Street, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

3. $895,000-single-family house at 1017 B Street

The sale of the single family residence at 1017 B Street in Petaluma has been finalized. The price was $895,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,991 square feet. The price per square foot was $450.

1699 Del Oro Circle, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

2. $899,000-single-family house at 1699 Del Oro Circle

The property at 1699 Del Oro Circle in Petaluma has new owners. The price was $899,000. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 1,928 square feet. The price per square foot is $466.

1620 Andover Way, Petaluma, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.3 million-detached house at 1620 Andover Way

The 3,079 square-foot detached house at 1620 Andover Way in Petaluma has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,270,000, $412 per square foot. The house was built in 1995.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.