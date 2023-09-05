How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 19 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $886,316. The average price per square foot ended up at $474.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Aug. 27 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7950 Oakmont Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $735,000-single-family house at 7950 Oakmont Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 7950 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $735,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 1,874 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $392.

3214 Conifer Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $816,000-single-family home at 3214 Conifer Drive

The 2,106 square-foot detached house at 3214 Conifer Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $816,000, $387 per square foot. The house was built in 1972.

4922 Heather Glen Circle, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $860,000-detached house at 4922 Heather Glen Circle

The sale of the single family residence at 4922 Heather Glen Circle in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $860,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 2,164 square feet. The price per square foot was $397.

1617 Ronne Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $944,500-single-family house at 1617 Ronne Drive

The single-family home at 1617 Ronne Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $944,500. The house was built in 1950.

6. $1.1 million-detached house at 4801 Westminster Place

The 1,725 square-foot single-family home at 4801 Westminster Place in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $1,095,000, $635 per square foot. The house was built in 1972.

3564 Heimbucher Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1.2 million-single-family home at 3564 Heimbucher Way

The sale of the single-family home at 3564 Heimbucher Way in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,179,000, and the house changed hands in August. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,708 square feet. The price per square foot was $435.

4. $1.2 million-detached house at 3639 Alta Vista Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3639 Alta Vista Ave. in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,200,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1963 and the living area totals 2,428 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $494.

1933 Creekside Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.4 million-single-family house at 1933 Creekside Road

The 2,092 square-foot single-family home at 1933 Creekside Road in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $1,360,000, $650 per square foot. The house was built in 1958.

2550 Barona Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.4 million-single-family residence at 2550 Barona Place

The property at 2550 Barona Place in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,410,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 2,224 square feet. The price per square foot is $634.

1818 Morley Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.7 million-single-family house at 1818 Morley Way

The property at 1818 Morley Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,684,000. The house was built in 1931 and has a living area of 3,381 square feet. The price per square foot is $498.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.