How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 26 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $863,981. The average price per square foot was $470.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 3 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $790,000, detached house at 414 Garfield Park Ave.

The sale of the single family residence at 414 Garfield Park Ave. in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $790,000, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,400 square feet. The price per square foot was $564.

5721 Evening Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $800,000, single-family home at 5721 Evening Way

The property at 5721 Evening Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,348 square feet. The price per square foot is $341.

923 Spencer Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $805,000, single-family residence at 923 Spencer Ave.

The 1,348 square-foot single-family house at 923 Spencer Ave. in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $805,000, $597 per square foot. The house was built in 1922.

3404 Parker Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $835,000, single-family house at 3404 Parker Hill Road

The property at 3404 Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $835,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 2,248 square feet. The price per square foot is $371.

2521 Sage Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $850,000, single-family residence at 2521 Sage Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2521 Sage Street in Santa Rosa. The price was $850,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1963 and the living area totals 1,921 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $442.

2025 Rolling Hill Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $937,500, detached house at 2025 Rolling Hill Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 2025 Rolling Hill Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $937,500, and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 2,151 square feet. The price per square foot was $436.

4457 Drury Lane, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $989,000, single-family home at 4457 Drury Lane

The 2,006 square-foot single-family house at 4457 Drury Lane in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $989,000, $493 per square foot. The house was built in 1961.

6301 Stone Bridge Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.1 million, single-family house at 6301 Stone Bridge Road

The property at 6301 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,055,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,188 square feet. The price per square foot is $482.

3244 Cobblestone Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.7 million, single-family home at 3244 Cobblestone Drive

The property at 3244 Cobblestone Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,700,000. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 3,433 square feet. The price per square foot is $495.

3507 Daybreak Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.8 million, single-family house at 3507 Daybreak Court

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 3507 Daybreak Court in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,750,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 3,118 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $561.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.