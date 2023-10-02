How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Rosa last week?

A house that sold for $3.9 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 16 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $932,469, $484 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sep. 24 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2084 Ironstone Circle, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $650,000, single-family house at 2084 Ironstone Circle

The property at 2084 Ironstone Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,380 square feet. The price per square foot is $471.

4967 Hansen Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $675,000, detached house at 4967 Hansen Drive

The 1,640 square-foot detached house at 4967 Hansen Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $675,000, $412 per square foot. The house was built in 1964.

687 Connie Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $680,000, single-family home at 687 Connie Street

The property at 687 Connie Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $680,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,386 square feet. The price per square foot is $491.

632 Benjamins Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $700,000, single-family residence at 632 Benjamins Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 632 Benjamins Road in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $700,000, and the house changed hands in September. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 2,828 square feet. The price per square foot was $248.

7136 Oak Leaf Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $755,000, single-family residence at 7136 Oak Leaf Drive

The 1,591 square-foot single-family home at 7136 Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $755,000, $475 per square foot. The house was built in 1971.

4961 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $912,000, single-family house at 4961 Bennett Valley Road

The sale of the single family residence at 4961 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $912,000, and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 1,493 square feet. The price per square foot was $611.

4280 Woodland Shadows Place, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1 million, single-family home at 4280 Woodland Shadows Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 4280 Woodland Shadows Place in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,040,000 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1965 and the living area totals 2,847 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $365.

1533 Ronne Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.3 million, detached house at 1533 Ronne Drive

The property at 1533 Ronne Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,349,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 2,104 square feet. The price per square foot is $641.

2424 Osage Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.5 million, single-family house at 2424 Osage Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2424 Osage Ave. in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,466,500 and the new owners took over the house in September. The house was built in 1958 and the living area totals 3,735 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $393.

3568 Kendell Hill Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $3.9 million, detached house at 3568 Kendell Hill Drive

The 4,841 square-foot single-family residence at 3568 Kendell Hill Drive in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in September and the total purchase price was $3,900,000, $806 per square foot. The house was built in 2015.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.