How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Rosa last week?

A house that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 13 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $696,692. The average price per square foot was $441.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 28 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1150 Grand Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $575K, single-family residence at 1150 Grand Ave.

The sale of the single-family house at 1150 Grand Ave. in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $575,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1924 and has a living area of 1,092 square feet. The price per square foot was $527.

547 Goodman Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $599K, single-family home at 547 Goodman Ave.

The 1,104 square-foot single-family house at 547 Goodman Ave. in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $599,000, $543 per square foot. The house was built in 1984.

1807 Beaver Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $600K, single-family house at 1807 Beaver Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1807 Beaver Street in Santa Rosa. The price was $600,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1947 and the living area totals 1,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $316.

745 Oak Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $658K, single-family home at 745 Oak Street

The 1,871 square-foot single-family residence at 745 Oak Street in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $658,000, $352 per square foot. The house was built in 1936.

440 Oak Point Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $690K, single-family house at 440 Oak Point Court

The property at 440 Oak Point Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $690,000. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,643 square feet. The price per square foot is $420.

7163 Overlook Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $725K, single-family residence at 7163 Overlook Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 7163 Overlook Drive in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $725,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,695 square feet. The price per square foot was $428.

2335 Donna Maria Way, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $780K, single-family residence at 2335 Donna Maria Way

The property at 2335 Donna Maria Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $780,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,408 square feet. The price per square foot is $554.

1228 De Meo Street, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $790K, single-family house at 1228 De Meo Street

The property at 1228 De Meo Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $790,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,674 square feet. The price per square foot is $472.

9244 Oak Trail Circle, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.1 million, single-family home at 9244 Oak Trail Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 9244 Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa. The price was $1,050,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2012 and the living area totals 2,165 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $485.

1. $1.1 million, single-family house at 884 Wildwood Trail

The 2,133 square-foot detached house at 884 Wildwood Trail in Santa Rosa has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $1,050,000, $492 per square foot. The house was built in 1961.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.