How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Rosa last week?

A house in Santa Rosa that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Rosa in the past week.

In total, 25 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $792,860, $427 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 16 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7411 Birchbark Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

10. $825,000-detached house at 7411 Birchbark Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 7411 Birchbark Drive in Santa Rosa. The price was $825,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1971 and the living area totals 1,870 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $441.

1814 Saint Francis Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

9. $865,000-single-family home at 1814 Saint Francis Road

The property at 1814 Saint Francis Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $865,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,830 square feet. The price per square foot is $473.

580 Los Alamos Road, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

8. $885,000-single-family house at 580 Los Alamos Road

The property at 580 Los Alamos Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $885,000. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,761 square feet. The price per square foot is $503.

1890 Neotomas Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

7. $950,000-single-family residence at 1890 Neotomas Avenue

The 1,717 square-foot detached house at 1890 Neotomas Avenue in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $950,000, $553 per square foot. The house was built in 1971.

3215 Broken Twig Lane, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

6. $973,000-detached house at 3215 Broken Twig Lane

The 2,494 square-foot detached house at 3215 Broken Twig Lane in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $973,000, $390 per square foot. The house was built in 1988.

5772 Owl Hill Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

5. $1 million-single-family residence at 5772 Owl Hill Avenue

The sale of the single family residence at 5772 Owl Hill Avenue in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,005,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,823 square feet. The price per square foot was $356.

456 Oak Brook Lane, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.1 million-single-family home at 456 Oak Brook Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 456 Oak Brook Lane in Santa Rosa has been finalized. The price was $1,050,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,057 square feet. The price per square foot was $510.

1630 Baja Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

3. $1.1 million-single-family house at 1630 Baja Court

The property at 1630 Baja Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,090,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,942 square feet. The price per square foot is $561.

496 Hillsdale Drive, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million-detached house at 496 Hillsdale Drive

The 2,658 square-foot single-family home at 496 Hillsdale Drive in Santa Rosa has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,215,000, $457 per square foot. The house was built in 1975.

2247 Newgate Court, Santa Rosa, CA (Google Street View)

1. $1.3 million-single-family house at 2247 Newgate Court

The property at 2247 Newgate Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The price was $1,300,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,276 square feet. The price per square foot is $304.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.