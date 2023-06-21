How much did the 4 most expensive homes sell for in Bodega Bay in the past 4 weeks?

A house in Bodega Bay that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bodega Bay in the past four weeks.

In total, four residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $1.6 million. The average price per square foot was $936.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May. 15 to the week of June 17 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

434 Swan Drive, Bodega Bay, CA (Google Street View)

4. $1.2 million-single-family house at 434 Swan Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 434 Swan Drive in Bodega Bay has been finalized. The price was $1,230,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,328 square feet. The price per square foot was $926.

3. $1.4 million-detached house at 337 Bay Vista Lane

The property at 337 Bay Vista Lane in Bodega Bay has new owners. The price was $1,350,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 1,910 square feet. The price per square foot is $707.

350 Terra Verde, Bodega Bay, CA (Google Street View)

2. $1.7 million-single-family home at 350 Terra Verde

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 350 Terra Verde in Bodega Bay. The price was $1,675,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2018 and the living area totals 1,556 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,076.

1. $2 million-single-family residence at 136 Pacific Vista Court

The property at 136 Pacific Vista Court in Bodega Bay has new owners. The price was $1,950,000. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 1,833 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,064.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.